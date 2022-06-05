Nupur Sharma, suspended Spokesperson of BJP, did her Master in Law from this UK University

Nupur Sharma | Twitter

Nupur Sharma, who is known in political and media circles for being one of the most prominent faces representing the Bharatiya Janata Party in TV debates, has a Master's degree in Law from the London-based public research university London School of Economics and Political Science.

Nupur, an advocate by profession and an official spokesperson for the BJP’s Delhi unit, graduated in Economics from Hindu College of the Delhi University and went on to do LLB from DU as well.

An active student leader, Nupur Sharma, came into the limelight after she won the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election on an Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) ticket and became the president of the association.

As the DUSU president, she championed initiatives such as the installation of CCTV cameras for security, purifiers, and solar lamps within the University.

BJP, on Sunday, suspended Nupur Sharma from the party’s primary membership over controversial remarks on religion during a TV debate.

Pointing to her views as "contrary to the party's position on various matters,” BJP suspended Nupur with immediate effect.

