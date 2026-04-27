NTET 2026 Exam Tomorrow: NTA Issues Important Exam Day Guidelines, What To Carry And Not To Carry

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued important instructions for candidates appearing in the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026, scheduled to be held on April 28, 2026. |

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued important instructions for candidates appearing in the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026, scheduled to be held on April 28, 2026.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at centres across various cities in the country. With the exam set for tomorrow, the agency has asked candidates to follow all guidelines carefully and reach their centres on time.

Exam tomorrow, candidates asked to stay calm

In its advisory, NTA encouraged candidates to remain confident and trust their preparation. “You’ve prepared well, now it’s time to believe in yourself,” the agency said in its message to students.

The notice also reminded candidates to stay calm, read questions carefully and manage their time wisely during the examination.

Items candidates must carry

Candidates appearing for NTET 2026 must bring the following items to the exam centre:

• Printed admit card (all pages, duly filled where required)

• Original valid government photo ID

- Aadhaar Card

- PAN Card

- Voter ID

- Passport

- Driving Licence

• Passport-size photograph(s)

• Transparent ballpoint pen

• Personal transparent water bottle

Important instructions for exam day

NTA has clearly stated that candidates must arrive at the centre before the reporting deadline, as gates will close on time and late entry will not be allowed.

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The agency has also banned several items inside the examination hall.

Candidates should not carry:

• Mobile phones

• Smart watches

• Electronic devices

• Bags

• Personal belongings not permitted under rules

Visit centre in advance

To avoid last-minute confusion, NTA advised students to check the exam centre location in advance. “Check your exam centre location today to avoid last-minute stress,” the advisory said.

Support service for candidates

Candidates facing any issue related to the exam can contact NTA through its official website or helpline numbers.

With the examination now hours away, candidates have been advised to remain focused, positive and follow instructions carefully for a smooth test-day experience.