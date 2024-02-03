NTA Updates JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Schedule, Registration Deadline Extended To March 2

Representational Pic

The schedule for the JEE Main 2024 session 2 exams has been updated by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates have the option to sign up for the exam through the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in until March 2, 2024. The JEE Main April 2024 exam, originally scheduled for April 1 to 15, has been rescheduled to run from April 4 to 15.

According to a recent announcement, the JEE Main 2024 exam session 2 dates have been changed. The adjustment in the JEE Main 2024 timetable is intended to cater to the requirements of candidates and ensure a level playing field for all eligible applicants.

Important Details To Note

Those candidates who haven't applied previously must submit a new application. It's important to note that candidates are not allowed to fill more than one JEE Main application form.

Additionally, for candidates who have already applied and paid the JEE Main 2024 exam fee for session 1 and wish to appear for the next session, they should log in using their previous application number and password from session 1.

During this session, individuals have the option to choose the exam paper, exam medium, state eligibility code, exam center cities, educational qualifications, and make the application fee payment.

The JEE Main exam is important for those looking to get into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and similar institutions. The top 2.5 lakh candidates from the JEE Main 2024 will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced 2024 exam at jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates should keep themselves informed about any additional announcements or modifications to the examination schedule by regularly checking the official website.