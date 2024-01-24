Mastering the Clock: 5 Expert Tips For Completing JEE Mains Exam On Time

By: Siksha M | January 24, 2024
The JEE Mains 2024 exams began from January 24, 2024.
Students often find it hard to complete their paper on time. Here are some tips to help you.
Read the question paper throughly and make a mental note of the questions that are easy for you to attempt.
Dedicate 2 minutes to solve each question in order to complete the paper on time.
Move on to the next question in case you find it hard to solve a particular question. Don't let yourself get stuck there.
Practice solving mock papers in the same 3 hour time frame in order to build a habbit to solve the paper quickly.
Experts suggest the students to solve the subject tnat they find easier first followed by the subject they find difficult in order to solve the questions they know the answer to.
