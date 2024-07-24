NTA To Release CUET UG 2024 Scorecards Soon; All Details Inside! | Unsplash (Representative Image)

CUET UG Results 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024. The results of the exam will also be made available to the candidates shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting their results for the same. Multiple media reports suggest that the CUET UG results will likely be declared today.

Once the results are released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their scorecards. The results will be released on the NTA’s official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

The candidates will need to log in to the official website in order to view their results. The details required to view the results are the application number and date of birth.

The CUET UG exam was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024. The exam was held at multiple different centres across the nation, including 26 cities outside of India.

How can I check the results?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Select the result link from the homepage.

Step 3: To access your result, enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: The screen will now display your result.

Step 5: Examine the specifics

Step 6: Download and save for later use.

To view their results, students must provide their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.

In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam listed above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

The National Testing Agency conducted the CUET (UG) - 2024 Examination to over 13.48 lakh candidates this year.

These exams were administered in a hybrid format this year, with some taking place in pen and paper format and others via computer-based testing (CBT).

For the CUET UG candidates, the NTA also conducted a retest this year. On July 19, 2024, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 retest was conducted. As a reaction to the student complaints that the NTA received through July 9 (the deadline), the NTA announced the reexamination for undergraduate admissions and sent the candidates who were impacted with their subject codes. The computer-based test (CBT) modality was utilised to administer the CUET re-exam. The candidates will be able to access their scorecards online on the NTA's official website following the results' release.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.