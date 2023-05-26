 NTA to release CMAT results soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, steps to check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA to release CMAT results soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, steps to check

NTA to release CMAT results soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, steps to check

Candidates will be able to check their CMAT 2023 result on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. After the CMAT results 2023 has been announced, candidates can download NTA CMAT result 2023, by entering their CMAT 2023 application number, date of birth, and security pin.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
CMAT Result 2023 | Representational Pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) result 2023 soon in online mode. Around 50,000 candidates appeared for this MBA entrance test and are awaiting the NTA CMAT result 2023.

Candidates will be able to check their CMAT 2023 result on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. After the CMAT results 2023 has been announced, candidates can download NTA CMAT result 2023, by entering their CMAT 2023 application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Read Also
CMAT admit card 2023 out at cmat.nta.nic.in, exam on May 4th
article-image

The NTA CMAT scorecard 2023 will mention the All India Rank (AIR), sectional marks, and total CMAT marks. Based on CMAT 2023 result, candidates will be shortlisted for further rounds of the selection process at MBA colleges accepting CMAT 2023 scores.

The CMAT selection process will begin shortly after the NTA CMAT result 2023 has been announced. The CMAT 2023 registration last date was March 6, while CMAT 2023 exam date was May 4.

Steps to check the CMAT 2023 Result:

  • Open the official website of CMAT NTA at cmat.nta.nic.in

  • Click on “CMAT 2023: Download scorecard” button

  • A new tab will appear and display login page

  • Enter your CMAT 2023 application number and date of birth

  • Fill the security pin as displayed on the screen

  • Click on “submit” button

  • The CMAT 2023 result will appear on the screen. Check the details.

  • Save or take a screenshot of the NTA CMAT 2023 result for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AHSEC class 12th Result 2023: Assam HSC results tomorrow at ahsec.assam.gov.in

AHSEC class 12th Result 2023: Assam HSC results tomorrow at ahsec.assam.gov.in

WBJEE 2023 Result OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in, check toppers here

WBJEE 2023 Result OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in, check toppers here

UPSC considers criminal action against 2 candidates for falsely claiming to clear civil services...

UPSC considers criminal action against 2 candidates for falsely claiming to clear civil services...

AFPS giving wings to the dreams of the underprivileged: Minister Atishi

AFPS giving wings to the dreams of the underprivileged: Minister Atishi

It's 'daughters' era' as girls shine in Class X: Punjab CM

It's 'daughters' era' as girls shine in Class X: Punjab CM