NTA to release CMAT results soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, steps to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) result 2023 soon in online mode. Around 50,000 candidates appeared for this MBA entrance test and are awaiting the NTA CMAT result 2023.

Candidates will be able to check their CMAT 2023 result on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. After the CMAT results 2023 has been announced, candidates can download NTA CMAT result 2023, by entering their CMAT 2023 application number, date of birth, and security pin.

The NTA CMAT scorecard 2023 will mention the All India Rank (AIR), sectional marks, and total CMAT marks. Based on CMAT 2023 result, candidates will be shortlisted for further rounds of the selection process at MBA colleges accepting CMAT 2023 scores.

The CMAT selection process will begin shortly after the NTA CMAT result 2023 has been announced. The CMAT 2023 registration last date was March 6, while CMAT 2023 exam date was May 4.

Steps to check the CMAT 2023 Result:

Open the official website of CMAT NTA at cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on “CMAT 2023: Download scorecard” button

A new tab will appear and display login page

Enter your CMAT 2023 application number and date of birth

Fill the security pin as displayed on the screen

Click on “submit” button

The CMAT 2023 result will appear on the screen. Check the details.

Save or take a screenshot of the NTA CMAT 2023 result for future reference.