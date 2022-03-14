NTA revises JEE Main dates for April session

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022), which will now begin on April 21. This was done after the Board students who raised concern over the exam dates.

The examination will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1, 4, 2022.

On the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates can check the JEE Mains 2022 revised schedule.

"Representations are being received from the candidates seeking the change of dates of Session 1 of JEE (Main) – 2022 on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," reads NTA official statement.

Registration for the JEE Main exam has started. To register, students need go to the official JEE website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. In the second week of April, the admission card will be accessible to download.

From May 24 to May 29, the second session of JEE Main will be held.

JEE Main is a national examination for candidates seeking undergraduate admission to engineering and architectural programmes at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country.

