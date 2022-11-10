NTA releases provisional answer key for DUET PG; learn more

PTI

The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for Postgraduate Studies (PG). Candidates can access and download the DUET PG 2022 answer key from the official website at nta.ac.in/duetexam.

Candidates can also challenge the DUET PG 2022 answer key, according to the National Testing Agency. The answer key challenge window will be open from November 9 to November 11. Candidates can challenge the answer key by logging in to the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam with their credentials.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the answer key may challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per challenged question through the website till November 11.

Read Also DU Admission 2022: Seat matrix revised by Delhi University for PG admissions

To challenge the DUET PG provisional answer key:

Check the official at nta.ac.in/duetexam for more information.

Visit the answer key challenge page and enter your log-in information (roll number, date of birth).

On the website, click "Add Challenge."

Enter your login information and pay the fee.

Click the submit button.

Download the DUET PG 2022 answer key and print it for future reference.

Following the challenges made on the provisional answer key, the DU will release the final answer key and results.