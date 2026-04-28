NTA Releases NCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key, Objection Window Open Till April 30 For 73,608 Candidates |

NTA NCET 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday evening released the provisional answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026, along with the question papers and recorded responses of candidates. Those who appeared for the entrance exam can now access these documents on the official NCET portal and, if required, challenge the answers within the stipulated window.

The NCET 2026 was conducted on April 17 and 18 in computer-based mode across the country, with around 73,608 candidates appearing for the examination. The release of the provisional answer key allows candidates to estimate their scores ahead of the final result.

NTA has also opened the objection window, enabling candidates to contest any answer they believe is incorrect. However, challenges will be reviewed by subject experts, and the final answer key, once published, will be binding.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to download answer key

Direct to challenge answer key

NTA NCET 2026 Answer Key: Key dates and fee

Answer key release date: April 28, 2026

Challenge window: April 28 to April 30, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Last date to pay challenge fee: April 30, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Fee per question challenged: ₹200 (non-refundable)

NTA NCET 2026 Answer Key: How to download the NCET 2026 answer key

Visit the official website: https://exams.nta.nic.in/ncet/

Click on the link for NCET 2026 answer key

Log in using your application number and password

View the answer key, question paper, and recorded responses

Download and save for future reference

Direct link to download answer key

NTA NCET 2026 Answer Key: Steps to challenge the answer key

Go to the official NCET website

Click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’

Log in using your credentials

Select the question(s) you wish to challenge

Choose the correct option(s) as per your claim

Upload supporting documents (in a single PDF file)

Save your claim and proceed to payment

Pay ₹200 per question via Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI

Submit the challenge

Direct link to challenge answer key

NTA has clarified that challenges without payment will not be considered, and no objections will be accepted after the deadline. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly, and the changes will apply to all candidates.

Importantly, candidates will not be individually informed about whether their objections have been accepted. The final answer key, prepared after expert review, will be used to compile and declare the results.

For any queries, candidates can reach out to NTA’s helpline at 011-40759000 or write to ncet@nta.ac.in.