Caught On Camera: Teacher Brutally Beats 17 Students Over Homework, Sparks Massive Outrage | X @eegi33yahoocom1

An undated video circulating online has sparked widespread outrage, showing a teacher allegedly subjecting school students to violence for not completing their homework. A clip of the incident has gone viral across social media platforms.

Details about the school where the incident took place are not yet known, but the severe beating inflicted by the teacher is clearly visible. The school appears to be rudimentary in nature and is filled with young students eager to learn and improve their lives. However, a few were punished for not completing their homework.

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Upon learning that some students had not finished their assignments on time, the teacher brought a stick to "teach them a lesson." He then proceeded to beat those students who didn't complete their homework. In the video, around 17 students can be seen being severely struck on their palms by the enraged teacher.

The physical punishment meted out to the students has raised serious concerns about child safety and disciplinary practices in schools. Many have condemned the incident, calling for strict action against those responsible and highlighting the need for stronger safeguards to protect children from abuse.

The incident has also reignited debate around the continued use of corporal punishment despite clear legal prohibitions in India.

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