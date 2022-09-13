e-Paper Get App
NTA releases CSIR UGC NET admit card 2022; here's how to download

NTA releases CSIR UGC NET admit card 2022; here's how to download

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

New Delhi: The admit card for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The schedule can be downloaded by candidates from the csirnet.nta.nic.in website.

From September 16 to September 18, there will be two shifts available for the CSIR UGC NET 2022 computer-based test (CBT) exam: 9.00 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

Here's how to download NTA CSIR NET admit card 2022:

  • Visit csirnet.nta.nic.in to see the official website.

  • Click the link that says "Download Admit Card of CSIR UGC NET - June 2022" on the homepage.

  • Enter your application number and birthdate, then click "Submit."

  • The admission card for the CSIR UGC NET will appear.

  • Download and print the document.

Direct link to download NTA CSIR NET admit card available

To ascertain if Indian citizens are qualified for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureships (LS)/Assistant Professor positions in Indian Universities and Colleges, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam will be held in June 2022.

article-image

