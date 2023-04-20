NTA releases CMAT, GPAT 2023 exam dates at nta.ac.in, check here

CMAT, GPAT 2023 schedule | PTI

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CMAT, GPAT 2023 schedule. The official notice for both CMAT and GPAT exam dates are available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country.

This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in affiliated Institutions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting CMAT-2023 Examination on 04 May 2023 in two shifts.

Shift 1: 09:00 A.M. to 12 Noon

Shift 2: 02:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M.

CMAT exam will comprise of 100 questions and maximum marks is 400. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English only. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English only. There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M.Pharma programmes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting GPAT-2023 Examination on 22 May 2023

Shift 1: 09:00 A.M. to 12 Noon

Shift 2: 02:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M.

GPAT exam will have 125 questions and the total marks is 500. The question paper will be in English only. Candidates will get 4 marks for correct answer and -1 mark for wrong answers.