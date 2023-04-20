 NTA releases CMAT, GPAT 2023 exam dates at nta.ac.in, check here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA releases CMAT, GPAT 2023 exam dates at nta.ac.in, check here

NTA releases CMAT, GPAT 2023 exam dates at nta.ac.in, check here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting CMAT-2023 Examination on 04 May 2023 in two shifts. GPAT-2023 Examination will be conducted on on 22 May 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
CMAT, GPAT 2023 schedule | PTI

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CMAT, GPAT 2023 schedule. The official notice for both CMAT and GPAT exam dates are available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country.

This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in affiliated Institutions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting CMAT-2023 Examination on 04 May 2023 in two shifts.

  • Shift 1: 09:00 A.M. to 12 Noon

  • Shift 2: 02:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M.

CMAT exam will comprise of 100 questions and maximum marks is 400. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English only. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English only. There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

Official Notice for CMAT

Read Also
IIT Kanpur admission 2023 begins for e-Masters courses; GATE score not required
article-image

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M.Pharma programmes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting GPAT-2023 Examination on 22 May 2023

  • Shift 1: 09:00 A.M. to 12 Noon

  • Shift 2: 02:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M.

Official Notice for GPAT

GPAT exam will have 125 questions and the total marks is 500. The question paper will be in English only. Candidates will get 4 marks for correct answer and -1 mark for wrong answers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: GCET 2023 registration process ends today at goacet.in; click here for direct link

Goa: GCET 2023 registration process ends today at goacet.in; click here for direct link

NTA releases CMAT, GPAT 2023 exam dates at nta.ac.in, check here

NTA releases CMAT, GPAT 2023 exam dates at nta.ac.in, check here

JNU students protest against water shortage in hostels amid rising temperatures

JNU students protest against water shortage in hostels amid rising temperatures

MAH MBA CET 2023: Over 13,000 students to take retest due to technical glitch

MAH MBA CET 2023: Over 13,000 students to take retest due to technical glitch

Pune: NCP slams rapper's 'vulgar' song filmed on SPPU campus

Pune: NCP slams rapper's 'vulgar' song filmed on SPPU campus