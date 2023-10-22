 NTA Releases Admit Cards For Ph.D. Entrances At phd-entrance.samarth; Know How To Download
The National Testing Agency has announced the admit cards for the Ph.D. Entrance Test for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU, which will be held in a computer-based mode on October 26, 27, 30, and 31.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for PhD entrance exam 2023. This entrance will be conducted for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process for entrance exam can download PhD admit card on the official portal at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA PhD admit card 2023 download link will be available only on the official website.

Candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth to download admit card. The NTA will be conducting the written exam on October 26, 27, 30 and 31, 2023 in a computer-based mode. It has also released a guidelines to be followed by candidates at the exam centre along with admit card.

How to download the NTA PhD entrance exam admit card 2023?

Go to the official portal – phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Locate the ‘Download Admit Card’ link on the homepage

Clicking on the link will open the respective page

Fill in the mandatory fields such as application number and date of birth

Submit the details

The NTA PhD entrance exam admit card 2023 will be available in pdf format

Download PhD entrance exam admit card and take a printout for future reference

