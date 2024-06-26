NTA Releases Admit Cards For ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF, SRF Exams; Check Steps To Download!

Representative Image |

The All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2024 and the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA)-PG admit cards have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Admit cards for the ICAR entrance exams administered by the NTA can be downloaded at exams.nta.ac.in for candidates.

Exam city slips, which tell candidates of the locations of their exam centers, were released by the NTA ahead of admit cards. The admit card, which includes the exam venue's name, address, and other details, was recently released. On June 29, the morning session of the ICAR entrance exam for postgraduate courses and the afternoon session of the AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exam are planned.

Public Notice | NTA

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Read Also UPSSSC Junior Engineer Main Exam Application Window Extended Till June 28

The candidates can download their admit cards from the said website using their application form number and date of birth, and they are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully.

Candidates are advised to take note of the following and act accordingly:

➢ The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

➢ Admit cards will not be sent by post.

➢ Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein.

➢ Issue of an admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility, which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.

➢ Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference

Candidates are also advised to keep checking the NTA website(s) https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ and www.nta.ac.in for any update in this regard. For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000 or 011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in