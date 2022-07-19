NTA postpones JEE mains session 2; learn more

The second session of the JEE Main entrance test has been postponed | File Photo

According to National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Vineet Joshi, the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) session 2 exam would not be conducted from July 21. The second session of the JEE Main 2022 exam will now likely begin on July 23.

The second session of JEE Main 2022 was scheduled to run from July 21 to July 30. JEE Main session 2 application deadline was July 12, while JEE Main 2022 June test results for the BE and BTEch exams were released on July 11 of that same week.

The NTA is likely to release the JEE Main 2022 exam city intimation slips soon. To view and download the JEE Main 2022 exam city centre intimation slips, candidates can log in to the jeemain.nta.nic.in official website. The JEE Main admit cards for the session 2 exam will be released two or three days prior to the new examination date.

Applicants should verify that their names, pictures, and other personal information, including the JEE Main 2022 application form number, are accurate as soon as the NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 admission cards are released.