NTA likely to extend the last date for CUET-UG 2023 registration

National Testing Agency to extend last date for CUET. | PTI(Representative Image)

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier had announced that around 200 universities are likely to register for Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

In a move to increase the CUET applications, National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to extend the last date to apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) admission in central and state universities. Currently, the last date to fill the application form is March 12. The CUET exam is scheduled from May 21-31, 2023.

The CUET for UG courses is a simplified registration process for admission to various universities across nation. The CUET-UG is a single-window entrance exam that allows students to apply for multiple universities using a single application form.

The CUET-UG is currently being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is an autonomous body established by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The test is being conducted in online mode and covers various undergraduate courses offered by 168 universities across India.

The application process for the CUET-UG began on February 9, 2023, and the end date is March 12, 2023 which is likely to be extended.

This year, the number of participating universities has increased from 90 to 168 for admission to undergraduate programmes as of now. Seeing the increase in participating universities, the NTA is likely to extend the last date.

The extension of the last date for the submission of the application form is expected to provide relief to the students who have been facing difficulties in completing their applications. The decision to extend the last date is likely to be taken after considering the prevailing situation and the requests received from various stakeholders.

There are a total of 168 universities to approve CUET scores, which includes 44 central universities and 31 state universities.

"There are 27 deemed universities that will admit students based on CUET scores for their undergraduate programs. 66 private universities too are participating in the common entrance test this year which include Bennett University, Uttar Pradesh, NIIT University, Rajasthan, and UPES, Dehradun," a senior official said as quoted by PTI.

The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session likely to begin from the first week of august this year.

In March 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of Class 12 marks.

There are 14.9 lakh registrations so far for the CUET 2023, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities. It is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the JEE-Main's average registration.

(with Inputs from PTI)