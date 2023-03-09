CUET 2023: Around 200 universities to register for entrance test, says UGC

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced that around 200 universities across India are likely to register for mandatory Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UG examinations.
CUET UG, which has been compulsory for 45 central universities, will now be conducted across 200 universities, according to Kumar, who made the prediction in an interview with News 18.
According to Kumar, universities using CUET UG scores will lead to a level playing field among students and universities.
Moreover, the UGC has opened 25 help centres across India so that students can go there and take help applying online, especially for ones who live in rural areas.
The UGC is also planning to get students their first choice of exam centre. There are also plans to ensure that the exam centres are within 100 KM of a radius of the student's place of residence, according to the report.
Kumar has also assured the students that the academic session will begin in the first week of August, avoiding the delay caused by the Covid pandemic and technical glitches last year.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)