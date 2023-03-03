Jamia defies UGC rule on mandatory CUET; to use exam for 20 courses

Jamia Millia Islamia |

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia has decided not to proceed with the mandatory Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses, instead keeping the exam for only 20 of its courses.

The number of courses is 10 more than the previous year, with 15 of them being undergraduate courses and 5 of them being postgraduate.

Jamia cited a lack of time in changing the varsity's norms and stated that they will be implementing CUET UG for all its courses starting 2024-2025 so that they have enough time to take care of modifications in the admission process.

The University will now inform the University Grants Commission (UGC) of the development as they previously received a letter from the body requesting the institute to implement the entrance test for all its courses this academic year.

"We have received the UGC letter. And we have replied to them that this year will not be adopting the CUET wholly but for 20 courses. As there is not much time left to make changes to the university rules. But for the next academic year, we will implement the CUET UG. All the admission to undergraduate courses at the university will be taken through CUET. We have informed the UGC about it," JMI Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri told PTI.

Although CUET PG is not mandatory, the university has no plans to completely integrate it as of the forthcoming academic year.

UG courses which will have CUET:

BA (Hons) (Turkish Lang.& Literature)*

BA (Hons) Sanskrit

BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies

BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies

BA (Hons) History

BA (Hons) Hindi

BA (Hons) Urdu

BA (Hons) Korean Language

BA (Hons) Persian

BSc Biotechnology

BVoc (Solar Energy)

BSc (Hons) Physics

BSc (Hons) Chemistry

BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics

BA (Hons) Economics

PG courses with CUET

MA (Persian)

MA (Sanskrit)

MA (Educational Planning and Administration)

MSc (Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability (Self Finance)

PG Diploma in Disaster Management (Self Finance)

(Inputs from PTI)