NTA Issues UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip, Check Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 exam city intimation slip. Registered candidates can access the UGC NET city slip 2023 from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The NET admit card download link is expected to be activated soon.

Candidates must use their login credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, to download the UGC NET city intimation slip 2023 for the December session. The advance city slip specifies the city in which the candidate's examination center will be located.

UGC NET admit card December 2023 will contain all details such as candidate’s name, date of birth, exam date, exam timings, exam centre, and more.

How to download?

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the link for December 2023 advance city intimation slip

Enter the login credentials as required

UGC NET city intimation December 2023 will be displayed

Download it and take a print out for future use.