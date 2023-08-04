NTA Issues NCET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip At ncet.samarth.ac.in

NTA Issues NCET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip | Representational Pic

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 exam city intimation slip has been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the slip today, August 4 for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in participating state and central institutions. Candidates who applied for NCET 2023 can download the exam city slip from the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates can download the city slip with the help of their application number and date of birth (DoB). Candidates can go through the instructions given in the slip.

Exam Date for NCET 2023:

NCET 2023 will be held on August 9 across various centres in the country. NTA said that the entrance exam will be held for around 16,000 candidates. Due to large number of subjects, the exam authority has made a unique date sheet for every candidate.

NTA says, "Accordingly, Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City to all candidates with the date of Examination and City of Examination is being issued today on https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/."

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NCET 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NCET 2023 shall be issued later,” added NTA .

NTA further said that every effort has been made to provide the candidates with their choice of city. If a candidate is facing any issue in downloading the advance city slip, they can call or email NTA.

NTA said that the entrance exam will be held for around 16,000 candidates. Due to large number of subjects, the exam authority has made a unique date sheet for every candidate.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)