NCET 2023: NTA Opens Correction Window; Last Date To Make Changes At ncet.samarth.ac.in

National Testing Agency or NTA on July 26 started the NCET 2023 correction window. Those candidates who filled the application form for National Council for Teacher Education (NCET) may do changes through the official site of NCET at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the NTA, the correction window will be opened till today, July 27, 2023.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections up to 11:50 P.M today, after which no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by the NTA.

Candidates can make changes in any one field among these- Candidate name or father name or mother name, photograph or signature. Corrections can be made in Class 10, 12 details, exam city can be changed, date of birth, gender, category and sub category.

The official notice reads, “since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.”

The examination date has not been announced yet. The admit card and exam city intimation slip will be released before the commencement of the examination. As per the official brochure, the admit card will be released 3 days before the exam.

National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 will be held for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for Academic Session 2023-24.

Steps to make changes for NCET 2023:

Visit the official site of NCET at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on login and enter the required credentials.

Your application form will open.

Check the application form and make corrections in it.

Once done, click on submit.

Your corrected application form is submitted.

Download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

