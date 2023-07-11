NCET 2023: Entrance Test For 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme, Details Inside

Pixabay (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023. This is for admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central / State Universities / Institutions, including IITs, NITS, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Sessions 2023-24. To check the participating institutions and courses available is given in appendix I, one can visit the information bulletin at the official website - https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/

This examination follows specific criteria and eligibility along with test patterns.

Eligibility: Applicant should have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or appeared in 2023. There is no age limit for appearing in NCET 2023. However, candidates should fulfil the age criteria, if any, of the Institution to which they are desirous of taking admission. The year of appearance in the Class 12 / equivalent examination will be as per the conditions of the participating institutions. Candidate must ensure eligibility from the website of respective Institutions.

Test Pattern: NCET will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) with Objective type, Multiple Choice Questions. Questions will be available in 13 languages. The test will have four sections. (i) Section 1 - There are 33 different languages. Any two languages need to be chosen (Language 1 and Language 2). There will be 20 questions in Language 1 and Language 2 separately (ii) Section 2 - Domain Specific Subjects - There are 26 Domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any three subjects as desired by the applicable University/ Universities/Institution. Each Domain specific subject will have 25 questions (iii) Section 3 - General Test - This is a mandatory part. The General Test will have 25 questions (iv) Section 4- Teaching Aptitude - This is a mandatory part. Teaching Aptitude will have 20 questions. All questions in all sections will be compulsory. In total, there will be 160 questions to be attempted.

In addition to that, the list of languages, domain-specific subjects and general tests covered in NCET 2023 is given in Clause 2.5 of the information bulletin.

Read Also NCET ITEP 2023 Exam Dates OUT at ncet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details Here