NCET ITEP 2023 Exam Dates OUT at ncet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details Here

NCET ITEP 2023 Exam Dates OUT

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 schedule for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in educational institutions. NCET 2023 registration has begin and eligible candidates can apply from the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Last Date to register

The last date to apply for the NCET 2023 registration is July 19.

As per the official notice, "National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Common Entrance Test [NCET]- 2023 in 178 Cities and in 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the Academic Session 2023-24."

NCET will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NCET 2023 schedule

Online submission of application form: June 26 to July 19

Last date of successful transaction of fee: July 19 up to 11:50 pm

Correction in particulars: July 20 to July 21

NCET 2023 Syllabus

NCET 2023 question paper will include a total of 160 multiple choice questions and four sections - section 1 on languages, section 2 on domain-specific subjects, section 3 general test, and section 4 on teaching aptitude. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on multiple days.