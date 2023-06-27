 NCET ITEP 2023 Exam Dates OUT at ncet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNCET ITEP 2023 Exam Dates OUT at ncet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details Here

NCET ITEP 2023 Exam Dates OUT at ncet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Common Entrance Test [NCET]- 2023 in 178 Cities and in 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the Academic Session 2023-24.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
NCET ITEP 2023 Exam Dates OUT | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 schedule for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in educational institutions. NCET 2023 registration has begin and eligible candidates can apply from the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Last Date to register

The last date to apply for the NCET 2023 registration is July 19.

As per the official notice, "National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Common Entrance Test [NCET]- 2023 in 178 Cities and in 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the Academic Session 2023-24."

NCET will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Read Also
CUET UG Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

NCET 2023 schedule

  • Online submission of application form: June 26 to July 19

  • Last date of successful transaction of fee: July 19 up to 11:50 pm

  • Correction in particulars: July 20 to July 21

NCET 2023 Syllabus

NCET 2023 question paper will include a total of 160 multiple choice questions and four sections - section 1 on languages, section 2 on domain-specific subjects, section 3 general test, and section 4 on teaching aptitude. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on multiple days.

  • Language: Language to be tested through reading comprehension, literary aptitude, and vocabulary

  • Domain Subject: As per Class 12 syllabus.

  • General Test: General Knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning, logical and analytical reasoning.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Check Impressive Degrees of These Football Players Who Played In European Leagues

Check Impressive Degrees of These Football Players Who Played In European Leagues

NCET ITEP 2023 Exam Dates OUT at ncet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details Here

NCET ITEP 2023 Exam Dates OUT at ncet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details Here

US Apex Court Refuses To Hear Case On Making Skirt Mandatory in North Carolina School

US Apex Court Refuses To Hear Case On Making Skirt Mandatory in North Carolina School

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in; Download PDF Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in; Download PDF Here

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 Admit Card OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link Here

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 Admit Card OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link Here