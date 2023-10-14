NTA Invites Applications For SWAYAM July 2023 Exam, Register Here

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started registration for the July 2023 semester exam of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Students who are eligible and interested can apply for NTA SWAYAM July 2023 through the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in.

The registration deadline for the exam is October 30, and candidates can pay their fees till October 31. The cost can be paid by credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

“Interested Candidates may go through the SWAYAM Information Bulletin and apply online at https://swayam.nta.ac.in during the period from 12.10.2023 to 30.10.2023 and also pay the applicable fee online through the designated Banks/ Payment gateways,” said NTA in an official notice.

The NTA will also give a SWAYAM July 2023 application correction window, which will be open from November 1 to November 3. The July 2023 semester test will be held on November 30, December 1, and December 2.

How to register?

Go to the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link for SWAYAM July 2023 registration

Candidate will be redirected to another page

Register yourselves and fill the application form

Pay the registration fee and upload the documents

Submit the form and download it for future reference