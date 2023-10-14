 NTA Invites Applications For SWAYAM July 2023 Exam, Register Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA Invites Applications For SWAYAM July 2023 Exam, Register Here

NTA Invites Applications For SWAYAM July 2023 Exam, Register Here

SWAYAM July 2023 exam will be held on November 30, December 1, and December 2. Check exam timing, duration, steps to register.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started registration for the July 2023 semester exam of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Students who are eligible and interested can apply for NTA SWAYAM July 2023 through the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in.

The registration deadline for the exam is October 30, and candidates can pay their fees till October 31. The cost can be paid by credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

“Interested Candidates may go through the SWAYAM Information Bulletin and apply online at https://swayam.nta.ac.in during the period from 12.10.2023 to 30.10.2023 and also pay the applicable fee online through the designated Banks/ Payment gateways,” said NTA in an official notice.

The NTA will also give a SWAYAM July 2023 application correction window, which will be open from November 1 to November 3. The July 2023 semester test will be held on November 30, December 1, and December 2.

How to register?

Go to the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link for SWAYAM July 2023 registration

Candidate will be redirected to another page

Register yourselves and fill the application form

Pay the registration fee and upload the documents

Submit the form and download it for future reference

Read Also
99 Or 33? CBI Launches Probe As JEE Aspirant disputes His NTA Score
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

This Is to How You Can Get Free Education in Germany; Explore Universities

This Is to How You Can Get Free Education in Germany; Explore Universities

NTA Invites Applications For SWAYAM July 2023 Exam, Register Here

NTA Invites Applications For SWAYAM July 2023 Exam, Register Here

80-year-old Hindu College Hostel Building Is Demolished For A Remake, Alumni Recall Fond Memories

80-year-old Hindu College Hostel Building Is Demolished For A Remake, Alumni Recall Fond Memories

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination To Start From October 16, Check Details

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination To Start From October 16, Check Details

This Is How Much Money You Need To Be Happy In New Zealand, World Salary Study Claims

This Is How Much Money You Need To Be Happy In New Zealand, World Salary Study Claims