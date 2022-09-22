e-Paper Get App
NTA declares important dates for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022; check here

Exams are to be conducted in three distinct time slots

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 05:17 PM IST
File Photo

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency is set to conduct the Deli University Entrance Test to administer the masters and Ph.D. admissions to Delhi University. The NTA has finalized and announced the exam dates for DUET 2022.

The DUET will be conducted as a computer-based test from October 17 to October 21. The subject-wise exam schedule has been made available at the official DUET website: nta.ac.in/DuetExam. Exams are to be conducted in three distinct time slots.

The NTA is yet to announce the dates of the Advance city intimation slip and admit card release. The NTA has advised the candidates to keep visiting the website and information bulletin for detailed information about the test.

article-image

