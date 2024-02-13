NTA CUET PG 2024: Correction Window Closes Today

Today marks the closure of the correction window for CUET PG 2024, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The window, which opened on February 10, 2024, allowed candidates to rectify errors in their application forms via the official website of NTA CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
Here's a breakdown of the key details:
Correction Deadline: February 13, 2024.
Fields Eligible for Correction:
Name
Father's name
Mother's name
Photograph
Signature
Class 10/equivalent details
Class 12/equivalent details
Graduation details
Postgraduation details
Exam city selection/preference (within the same state/UT)
Date of birth
Gender
Category
Sub-category/PwD
Candidates were urged to use the opportunity before the link's deactivation at 11.50 pm today. After the deadline, NTA will not entertain any further corrections under any circumstances.
Payment for additional fees, if applicable, could be made through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.
Important Dates for CUET PG 2024:
Exam Dates: March 11 to 28, 2024.
Exam Duration: 1.45 hours for all papers.
Shifts: Three shifts on all examination days.
Provisional Answer Key Release: April 4, 2024.
The examination will take place across various centers nationally and internationally, offering candidates a comprehensive opportunity to showcase their abilities.
For more detailed information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of CUET PG.