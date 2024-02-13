NTA CUET PG 2024: Correction Window Closes Today

Representative image

Today marks the closure of the correction window for CUET PG 2024, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The window, which opened on February 10, 2024, allowed candidates to rectify errors in their application forms via the official website of NTA CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here's a breakdown of the key details:

Correction Deadline: February 13, 2024.

Fields Eligible for Correction:

Name

Father's name

Mother's name

Photograph

Signature

Class 10/equivalent details

Class 12/equivalent details

Graduation details

Postgraduation details

Exam city selection/preference (within the same state/UT)

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwD

Candidates were urged to use the opportunity before the link's deactivation at 11.50 pm today. After the deadline, NTA will not entertain any further corrections under any circumstances.

Payment for additional fees, if applicable, could be made through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Read Also NTA Opens Correction Window for CUET PG 2024 Application At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Important Dates for CUET PG 2024:

Exam Dates: March 11 to 28, 2024.

Exam Duration: 1.45 hours for all papers.

Shifts: Three shifts on all examination days.

Provisional Answer Key Release: April 4, 2024.

The examination will take place across various centers nationally and internationally, offering candidates a comprehensive opportunity to showcase their abilities.

For more detailed information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of CUET PG.