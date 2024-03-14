NTA Announces NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Dates

iStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the dates for correcting NEET UG 2024 application forms. NEET UG exam is scheduled for May 5, 2024, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, with over 21 lakh applicants already enrolled. The registration window for NEET UG 2024 has been extended to March 16, 10:50 pm, following candidate representations. Results are expected to be released by June 14.

Here's what you need to know:

Date and Time:

The NEET UG 2024 application correction window will open on March 18 and conclude on March 20, up to 11:50 pm.

How to Apply for Corrections:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate to the correction link for NEET UG 2024 registration.

Make necessary edits in the required fields.

Complete the process and pay any additional fees using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Download the acknowledgment form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to make corrections carefully as no further opportunities will be provided.

The correction facility aims to alleviate any hardships faced by applicants during the registration process.

For admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses, passing the NEET UG exam is mandatory. Candidates are urged to adhere to the specified deadlines and guidelines to ensure a smooth registration process.