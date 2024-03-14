 NTA Announces NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Dates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA Announces NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Dates

NTA Announces NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Dates

NTA announces NEET UG 2024 application correction dates. Make necessary edits from March 18-20, 11:50 pm. Visit neet.nta.nic.in for more information.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
iStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the dates for correcting NEET UG 2024 application forms. NEET UG exam is scheduled for May 5, 2024, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, with over 21 lakh applicants already enrolled. The registration window for NEET UG 2024 has been extended to March 16, 10:50 pm, following candidate representations. Results are expected to be released by June 14.

Here's what you need to know:

Date and Time: 

The NEET UG 2024 application correction window will open on March 18 and conclude on March 20, up to 11:50 pm.

How to Apply for Corrections:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate to the correction link for NEET UG 2024 registration.

Make necessary edits in the required fields.

Complete the process and pay any additional fees using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Download the acknowledgment form for future reference.

Read Also
NEET MDS 2024 Admit Cards Set To Release On March 15
article-image

Candidates are advised to make corrections carefully as no further opportunities will be provided.

The correction facility aims to alleviate any hardships faced by applicants during the registration process.

For admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses, passing the NEET UG exam is mandatory. Candidates are urged to adhere to the specified deadlines and guidelines to ensure a smooth registration process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TN TRB Releases Notification For 4,000 Assistant Professor Positions; Apply At trb.tn.gov.in

TN TRB Releases Notification For 4,000 Assistant Professor Positions; Apply At trb.tn.gov.in

CBSE Result 2024 Class 10, 12 Soon; Board Urges Exam Centres to Update OECMS Portal for Timely...

CBSE Result 2024 Class 10, 12 Soon; Board Urges Exam Centres to Update OECMS Portal for Timely...

SBI Foundation Invites Applications For Youth for India Fellowship Program At youthforindia.org;...

SBI Foundation Invites Applications For Youth for India Fellowship Program At youthforindia.org;...

Assam CEE 2024 Registration Process Begins At astu.ac.in

Assam CEE 2024 Registration Process Begins At astu.ac.in

NTA Announces NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Dates

NTA Announces NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Dates