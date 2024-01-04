The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently made a significant announcement regarding the exam date for CUREC 2023, a crucial examination aimed at recruiting Non-Teaching Posts of Group B & Group C across several Central Universities. This update was officially released and is available for candidates to view on the CUREC website, accessible at exams.nta.ac.in.
NTA Announces Exam Date For CUREC 2023 Recruitment For Central Universities
Get ready for CUREC 2023 recruitment! NTA has announced the exam date for Non-Teaching Group B & C posts in Central Universities. Find out more on the official CUREC website.
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 01:06 AM IST