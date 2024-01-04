 NTA Announces Exam Date For CUREC 2023 Recruitment For Central Universities
Get ready for CUREC 2023 recruitment! NTA has announced the exam date for Non-Teaching Group B & C posts in Central Universities. Find out more on the official CUREC website.

Thursday, January 04, 2024
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently made a significant announcement regarding the exam date for CUREC 2023, a crucial examination aimed at recruiting Non-Teaching Posts of Group B & Group C across several Central Universities. This update was officially released and is available for candidates to view on the CUREC website, accessible at exams.nta.ac.in.

