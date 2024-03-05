NTA Announces Dates For Central University Recruitment Exam (CURE) 2023 Stage II: March 14-20, 2024

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the second stage of the Central University Recruitment Examination (CURE) 2023, marking the commencement of the upcoming phase of the test.

Candidates who are interested in pursuing opportunities in the Central University sector should take note of the dates for the upcoming examinations, which are set to be held on March 14, 15, 19, and 20, 2024.

The Stage II exam is a crucial opportunity for candidates who aspire to secure positions in prestigious institutions like the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala, Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari, English & Foreign Languages University in Hyderabad, and Central University of Punjab in Bathinda.

The exam, which is planned to span four days, will be conducted in three separate sessions to cater to a diverse pool of candidates. The schedule for each session is as follows: The first session will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, the second session from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The NTA is preparing for the successful administration of the exam and has provided important information for candidates to consider. If candidates apply for multiple posts of the same type, their marks from Stage II will be considered for all those posts.

Additionally, candidates who apply for the same type of post at different universities may have the opportunity to take the exam at one location, as stated on the admit card. This arrangement aims to make it easier for candidates while ensuring the fairness of the exam.

Paraphrased: Candidates who are excitedly anticipating their admit cards for Stage II of the CURE 2023 exam will not have to wait much longer. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has given assurance that the admit cards will be accessible soon on the official website. Moreover, candidates are advised to stay informed by frequently visiting both the NTA website and the CURE portal for the most recent announcements and updates related to the examination.

In case of any queries or clarifications regarding the examination, candidates are advised to reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011-69227700 or 011-40759000. A dedicated helpline number, +91-11-40759000, is also available for candidates seeking assistance.