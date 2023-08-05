NTA AIAPGET 2023 Answer key Out At aiagpget.nta.nic.in; Steps To Check

NTA AIAPGET 2023 answer key | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 along with question paper and recorded responses. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the AIAPGET answer key 2023 through the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The AIAPGET 2023 exam was conducted by the NTA on July 31st.

NTA in an official notice said, "The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://aiapget.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge."

The exam authority further said that the challenges made by the candidates against the answer key will be verified by the panel of subject experts. The answer key will be revised if the candidate’s objections are found to be correct. Based on the revised final answer key, AIAPGET 2023 result will be prepared and declared.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” it said.

Candidates are allowed to raise objections against the provisional AIAPGET 2023 answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The last date to challenge the answer key is August 7 by 11 pm.

"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to 07 August 2023 (up to 11:00 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” NTA stated.

Steps to check AIAPGET 2023 answer key:

Visit the official website, aiapget.nta.nic.in

Under the candidate activity on the homepage, click on the link “AIAPGET 2023 answer key challenge”

Login through application number and password or date of birth (DoB).

AIAPGET answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check and raise objections.

Pay the objection fee.

Review and submit the challenges.

