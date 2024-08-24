NPCIL Opens Online Applications For 267 Stipendiary Trainee Vacancies; Direct Link Here!

NPCIL |

The online application window for the recruitment exam Category II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN) Operator and Category II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN) Maintainer at the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is currently open. The recruitment campaign is being conducted in order to fill a total of 267 vacancies.

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply via the official website, npcilcareers.co.in. The direct link to access the application form is available here.

The last date to register for the above-mentioned examination is September 11, 2024.



"After successful completion of training, the trainees are likely to be considered for appointment to the post of Technician/B (Group-C) in the pay of ₹ 21,700/- in level 3 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix) under CCS (RP) Rules, 2016. Additional increments, as per existing rules, depending upon the performance during the training program may also be granted," read the official bulletin.

"It is mandatory to fill all the relevant information, such as qualification details, experience details (if any), percentage of marks, email address, contact phone /mobile number, address for correspondence, soft copy of scanned photograph and signature (JPEG) to complete the online application process and get the application number. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep such information ready before applying online," it added.



How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the NPCIL's official website, npcilcareers.co.in

Step 2: Look for the application link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: Fill in all the application details

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

It is mandatory for the candidates to apply via the online application form provided on the website "www.npcilcareers.co.in." Applications that are submitted in any other way, like handwritten or typewritten applications in hard format delivered in person or by other means, will not be accepted.

On successful completion of this activation, applicants can login using their Login ID and password to apply online. In this step, the applicant is required to fill all the details of her/his Educational Qualifications, Work experience, etc.

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled out in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.