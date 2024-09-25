Now, Indian Students Can Get British Degrees At Half The Cost: Oxford, Cambridge Open Campuses In Indore, Jaipur & More

Representative image

Britain has announced plans to establish campuses for 24 British universities, including prestigious institutions like Oxford and Cambridge, in various tier-2 cities across the country. Cities like Jaipur, Bhopal, Patna, Kanpur, and Indore have been selected to host these campuses over the next five years.

The University of Southampton is leading the charge, having just received its license last week. Its campus in Guwahati will start operations from the next academic session, with admissions anticipated to start soon. Several other universities are expected to reveal their campus plans by next month.

Benefits for Indian Students

- Indian students will be able to earn a British university degree at half the cost, with fees ranging from ₹10-15 lakh per year, compared to ₹25-30 lakh per year in Britain as reported by Divya Bhaskar.

- Two undergraduate-level courses have been launched, with a target of registering 1,000 Indian students initially.

-This fee is comparable to that of many private universities in India, making it a more accessible option for students.

Expansion Plans

- The British University Association aims to admit 1 lakh students from the second year in 2026, including students from other South Asian countries.

- Each British university in India will increase its courses from the new session.

- Currently, 15,000 students are enrolled in British universities' online courses in India, a number expected to rise significantly with the campus openings.

In addition to education, prominent universities like Oxford, Cambridge, and Manchester will collaborate with Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on joint research projects in fields such as semiconductor technology and nanotechnology as per the report.