Noida: Violent Ragging Video Of Senior Students Beating Juniors At Maharishi University's Hostel Goes Viral, Several Injured | Watch

X @Jyoti_karki_

In a shocking incident at Maharishi University in Noida, senior students allegedly assaulted junior students in the college hostel, reportedly under the pretext of ragging.

The incident, which occurred on October 14, has left the victims severely injured and has raised serious concerns about student safety at the institution.

According to reports, the attack took place in the hostel rooms located within the Sector 39 police station area.

A disturbing video of the assault has surfaced online, showing seniors violently attacking their juniors, which has further fueled public outrage.

See the video below:

A disturbing incident occurred at Maharishi University in Noida on October 14.

Local news sources indicate that one of the junior student, Adarsh Tripathi, filed a complaint at the Sector 39 police station.

As reported by Trichytoday, Tripathi and his classmate were resting in their room (number 411) around 3 a.m. when several senior students from room 311 — identified as Piyush Kumar, Vishal Tiwari, Vishal Mishra, Shubhansh Thakur, Raj Suman, Vikram Rao, Dipanshu Verma, and Raj Dubey — forcibly entered.

Tripathi reported that the seniors began ragging him, resorting to verbal abuse and physical violence when he protested. As a result of the attack, he suffered a broken tooth and sustained serious injuries.

The video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

Read Also Student brutally thrashed during ragging by seniors at Noida college

In his complaint to the police, Tripathi has demanded legal action against the perpetrators, stating that he feels his life is in danger. Authorities are currently investigating the case, but as of now, there has been no official statement from the university administration addressing the incident.