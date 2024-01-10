Noida: Tutor Arrested For Extorting Money From Mother In GB Nagar

Representative Image | PTI

A tutor in Garhi Chaukhandi village, GB Nagar, was arrested after making extortion calls to the mother of a school student. The tutor, identified as Rajan Kumar from Siwan district in Bihar, allegedly threatened to kill the teenager if the mother did not pay him Rs 1.5 lakh, according to a report by the Times of India.

The incident came to light when the woman approached the Phase-3 police with messages from an unknown number demanding the ransom. The messages conveyed threats to the safety of her 10-year-old daughter if the money was not paid.

Preliminary Investigation

A preliminary investigation revealed that the tutor had been using another number to make the extortion calls. Rajan Kumar had opened a coaching center in the village a few months ago, where he taught around 20-30 school children. The police filed a case based on the complaint and initiated a search for the suspect.

The number used for extortion was traced back to Kumar, who allegedly resorted to using an unknown number to avoid detection. The police arrested him on Monday, and initial findings suggest that he sought the money for personal expenses.