Noida Police Arrest Delhi Man For Reckless Driving Outside Amity University

On Friday, a 25-year-old man named Prince Mavi, hailing from Delhi's Hari Nagar, was arrested by Noida police for alegedly endangering pedestrians' safety by driving his SUV recklessly on a Noida street, as reported by The Times of India.

The police have confiscated the vehicle. Additionally, Mavi has been issued challans by the traffic police totaling Rs. 35,000 for multiple violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. These violations include the use of tinted glasses, a defective number plate containing casteist references, reckless driving, and exceeding prescribed air pollution levels.

"On the basis of the video, an FIR was registered at the local Sector-126 police station and investigation launched, after which the driver of the car, accused Prince Mavi, son of Pitambar Mavi, resident of Hari Nagar Extension Part-2 in Delhi, was arrested," a police official told The Times Of India.

Noida police have registered a case against him under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety), and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC.

थाना सेक्टर-126ः- खतरनाक तरीके से स्टंट करते हुये वाहन चलाने वाला अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार, घटना में प्रयुक्त मॉडीफाइड महिन्द्रा थार बरामद। pic.twitter.com/0xpxkFr19U — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 24, 2024

A viral video on X yesterday showed a black Mahindra Thar's erratic driving near Amity University in Noida. The driver of the car is seen swerving and hitting the brakes abruptly, posing a safety risk to others on the road.

In the seven-second video, a girl is seen walking on the road and being almost hit by the car. In a millisecond, she steps away from the fast-approaching car. In the same footage, a group of individuals is captured hastily stepping back from the car upon realizing it was barreling toward them.

Pramod Kumar Singh, SHO of Sector 126 police station said, “The SUV was tinted with black films and it appeared that the driver attempted to intimidate commuters by suddenly applying brakes in front of them.”

Once the video appeared on social media, Noida traffic police traced the vehicle owner through the registration number plate. According to the SHO, initial findings indicate the video dates back almost three months and was first posted on Instagram on March 1. Later, it was downloaded and shared on X, where it garnered significant attention.