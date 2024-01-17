Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar Schools Adjust Timings From Nursery To 8 Grade

representational Pic

In response to the biting cold weather conditions, the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has issued a directive altering the school timings for Classes from nursery to 8. Commencing January 18, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida will commence classes at 10 am, a measure set to endure until further instructions from the district administration. Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer, Rahul Panwar, issued the formal order to implement this adjustment.

The official notice states, "In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, classes in all schools from nursery to 8 will be conducted from 10 am from January 18 till further orders." Panwar emphasized the imperative need for strict adherence to the revised schedule.

Continued timings adjustment for classes 9 to 12

Previously, Classes from nursery to 8 had been temporarily suspended until January 16 due to the severe cold weather. Concurrently, classes for students in grades 9 to 12 were ongoing, albeit with modified timings of 10 am to 3 pm, according to a separate order issued by District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh. This timing adjustment for Classes 9 to 12 will persist until January 20, as per the earlier directive. Traditionally, Government schools in Noida adhere to a 9 am to 3 pm schedule during winter.

