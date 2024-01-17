 Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar Schools Adjust Timings From Nursery To 8 Grade
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNoida: Gautam Buddh Nagar Schools Adjust Timings From Nursery To 8 Grade

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar Schools Adjust Timings From Nursery To 8 Grade

Gautam Buddh Nagar schools shift nursery to 8 classes to 10 am, responding to intense cold. Classes 9-12 continue with modified hours until January 20.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
representational Pic

In response to the biting cold weather conditions, the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has issued a directive altering the school timings for Classes from nursery to 8. Commencing January 18, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida will commence classes at 10 am, a measure set to endure until further instructions from the district administration. Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer, Rahul Panwar, issued the formal order to implement this adjustment.

The official notice states, "In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, classes in all schools from nursery to 8 will be conducted from 10 am from January 18 till further orders." Panwar emphasized the imperative need for strict adherence to the revised schedule.

Read Also
Severe Cold Prompts Closure Of Schools In Noida And Greater Noida
article-image

Continued timings adjustment for classes 9 to 12

Previously, Classes from nursery to 8 had been temporarily suspended until January 16 due to the severe cold weather. Concurrently, classes for students in grades 9 to 12 were ongoing, albeit with modified timings of 10 am to 3 pm, according to a separate order issued by District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh. This timing adjustment for Classes 9 to 12 will persist until January 20, as per the earlier directive. Traditionally, Government schools in Noida adhere to a 9 am to 3 pm schedule during winter.

(Inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Madras Students Protest Over Hostel Fees Resolved, Administration Addresses Student Concerns

IIT Madras Students Protest Over Hostel Fees Resolved, Administration Addresses Student Concerns

KJ Somaiya Adopts Stricter Measures To Prevent The Recurrence Of 2023 Incident

KJ Somaiya Adopts Stricter Measures To Prevent The Recurrence Of 2023 Incident

SBI Releases Admit Cards For Circle Based Officer Online Exam On Jan 21, 2024

SBI Releases Admit Cards For Circle Based Officer Online Exam On Jan 21, 2024

IIM Calcutta Appoints Saibal Chattopadhyay As Director-in-Charge

IIM Calcutta Appoints Saibal Chattopadhyay As Director-in-Charge

UK Teacher Barred For Sex With Student, Permanently Removed From Profession

UK Teacher Barred For Sex With Student, Permanently Removed From Profession