'No Evidence Of Paper Leak In Last 7 Years', Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Amidst NEET Row | Video

'No Evidence Of Paper Leak In Last Seven Years', Says Dharmendra Pradhan Amidst NEET Row

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, July 22 said that there has been no evidence of any paper leak in the last seven years. He was responding to a query in Parliament about 70 paper leaks over the last seven years.

Pradhan said, "There is no evidence of paper leak in last seven years. This case (NEET matter) is going on in the Supreme Court right now. All the things have come out and all the questions have been answered."

Pradhan was also seen taking the side of NTA as he said, "NTA has conducted more than 240 examinations, more than five crore students have applied for these and more than four and a half crore students successfully participated in the exams."

The Supreme Court hearing on NEET UG retest is currently underway.

Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at Centre

Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Center's response to claims of paper leaks in competitive exams, claiming this government will set new records in paper leaks. "Students are demonstrating all throughout the nation. Arrests are being made, and the investigation is leading to discoveries. I just have one request: if this minister keeps going, students won't get justice," he said.



Pradhan responded by saying that the outcomes were released to the public as per the Supreme Court's orders. "I don't want to do politics, but I have a list of how many paper leaks happened when Akhilesh Yadav was in charge as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister," he stated.