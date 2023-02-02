No Class 10 board exams under NEP? Here's the truth behind viral WhatsApp message

Representative Photo |

New Delhi: A viral WhatsApp message claiming that there will be no board examinations for students in Class 10 under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been going viral on social media.

According to the WhatsApp message, there are new changes in NEP which include class 10 students not having to take board examinations, while on the contrary Class 12 students have to take the exam. It can be seen that message has been forwarded multiple times on WhatsApp.

But a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) has put the rumours to rest as the nodal agency has clarified the same on Twitter.

"A #Whatsapp message claims that according to the New Education Policy, there will be no board exams for class 10th. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #fake. EduMinOfIndia has not issued any such order,” stated the tweet by PIB.

The viral message further states that MPhils will be closed with college degrees having a duration of four years. It also stated that students upto 5th standard will be taught in their mother tongue, local language, and national language only.

