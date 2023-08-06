NMMS Odisha 2023: Registration Commenced At ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, Last Date Aug 31

NMMS Odisha 2023: Registration Commenced | Representative Image

As part of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scheme, the registration process for NMMS Odisha 2023 has commenced. Eligible students in Odisha can now apply for this scholarship opportunity until August 31. The exam will be held on November 5 for Class 8 students.

Interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website - ntse.scertodisha.nic.in.

Steps to register for NMMS Odisha 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Examination Board, Odisha at ntsescertodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the NMMS Odisha 2023 registration link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Provide the required details, including personal information, educational qualifications, and other relevant data.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents as per the specified guidelines.

Step 5: Review all the information entered to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Step 6: Submit the application form online before the closing date, August 31.

Candidates must note that online filling up of Application Forms by candidates and submission of hard copies in schools by students: August 5 to August 31

The Odisha NMMS 2023 will be held for 3,314 scholarships for Class 8 students studying in Government / Government Aided in the State of Odisha.

NMMS Odisha 2023 eligibility criteria:

The candidate must have obtained at least 55% in the Class VII Annual Examination or its equivalent for General, SEBC, and 50% for Reserved Category (SC, ST, PH).

He or she must be in Class VIII during the academic year 2023-2024 in a State Government or Government Aided school.

His or her parental annual income from all sources cannot exceed Rs.3,50,000.00.

It is essential for students to stay updated with the official NMMS Odisha website for any further announcements, such as examination dates and admit card release.

