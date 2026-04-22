NMMC Honors Four Students At General Body Meeting For Peace Camp Selection & National AI Win |

Four students from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) schools were felicitated at the civic body’s General Body meeting for their achievements at international and national levels.

Individual Achievements & Camp Selection

Class 10 student Amogh Bansode from NMMC School No. 120 has been selected for the prestigious Seeds of Peace International Camp 2026 to be held in Devon, England. Separately, Shifa Ansari (School No. 15) and Shreya Kamble and Janhavi Gaikwad (School No. 31) secured third place at the national level in the Codeavour 7.0 competition for their project on “Breast Cancer Detection using AI”. The trio will represent India at the international round in Jakarta, Indonesia, in May.

The students were honoured by Mayor Sujata Patil during the General Body meeting in the presence of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Standing Committee Chairman Ashok Patil, House Leader Sagar Naik and Leader of Opposition Vijay Chougule, along with teachers and parents.

Details of Seeds of Peace Selection

Officials said Bansode was among 17 students selected nationwide for the England camp after a rigorous process involving over 300 applicants from 13 states. The programme, scheduled from July 18 to August 8, focuses on leadership, communication and peace-building.

The three girls earned their national ranking at the Bengaluru round after qualifying through the state-level competition in Mumbai, where over 200 teams participated. NMMC schools had fielded 15 teams, of which three advanced to the nationals.

Civic officials said the recognition reflects the growing focus on AI, robotics and coding education in municipal schools under programmes run in collaboration with industry partners. They added that the students’ achievements would inspire others to pursue innovation and excellence.

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