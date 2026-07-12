NMMC English-Medium Nursery Classes Receive Strong Response, 928 Children Admitted Across 51 Schools | AI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received an encouraging response from parents after introducing English-medium Nursery-I classes in its primary schools for the first time. Despite the admission process beginning later than planned due to delays in obtaining government approval, 928 children have secured admissions to the English-medium nursery classes across 51 municipal primary schools.

The response highlights the growing confidence of parents in the quality of education offered by municipal schools.

Civic Schools Cater To Nearly 49,000 Students

NMMC's Education Department operates 57 primary schools and 23 secondary schools, catering to nearly 49,000 students. In addition, the civic body runs CBSE-affiliated English-medium schools at Seawoods, Koparkhairane and Ghansoli.

Under the new initiative, the civic body has decided to gradually introduce English-medium education across all its primary schools from the current academic year, with the aim of providing children from economically weaker sections access to quality English-medium education. In the first phase, Nursery-I classes have been launched in 51 schools.

Koparkhairane School Records Highest Admissions

The highest number of admissions was recorded at Municipal School No. 72 in Koparkhairane with 25 students, followed by School No. 77 at Yadav Nagar with 23 admissions. School No. 15 in Shiravane admitted 20 students, while School No. 42 in Ghansoli enrolled 18. School No. 44 at Talavali admitted 16 students and School No. 16 in Shivajinagar recorded 15 admissions.

Other schools also witnessed a positive response, with School No. 5 at Digha enrolling eight students, School No. 20 at Gaon eight, School No. 9 at Nerul nine, School No. 11 at Turbhe nine, School No. 12 at Sarsole ten and School No. 28 at Vashi ten.

Late Admission Process Still Attracts Parents

The admission process commenced in June and, despite starting later than expected, attracted a healthy response from parents. Officials said the number of admissions could have been even higher had the process begun earlier.

Each participating school has initially started with one Nursery-I division having a capacity of 30 students. The classes are being conducted by municipal pre-primary teachers, who underwent a special three-day training programme before the academic session.

"Parents have shown a satisfactory response in the very first year of introducing English-medium Nursery-I classes in 51 municipal primary schools. Had the admission process started earlier, the enrolment would certainly have been higher," said an official from education department Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

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