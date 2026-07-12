Delhi University Records Highest-Ever UG Registrations As 2.73 Lakh Students Apply For 2026-27 Session | X

Over 2.73 lakh students register for admissions.

Delhi University has recorded its highest-ever undergraduate registrations since 2022, with 2,73,751 candidates signing up on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for the 2026-27 academic session. Of these, 2,18,284 candidates completed their registrations, university officials said.

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More than 2.06 lakh submit programme preferences

According to officials, 2,06,835 aspirants submitted their programme and college preferences during the second phase of the admission process. Conducted from July 3 to July 11, the phase required candidates to map their CUET-UG 2026 subjects with those studied in Class 12 and select their preferred programme and college combinations.

Simulated ranks today, first allocation list on July 16

The university will publish simulated ranks on the CSAS portal at 5 pm on Sunday. Candidates can revise the order of their programme and college preferences until 4.59 pm on July 13. The first CSAS allocation list will be released on July 16, after which allotted candidates must complete the admission process within the notified schedule.

Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and more than 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges are being conducted solely on the basis of CUET-UG 2026 scores, subject to programme-specific eligibility criteria prescribed by the university.