NMMC Engineer Booked After Two Students Suffer Electric Shock Under Nerul Flyover |

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police have registered a criminal case against Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Executive Engineer Pravin Gade in connection with the electrocution of two college students who sustained severe electric shocks from an electrified, waterlogged stretch beneath the L.P. flyover in Nerul during heavy rains on June 30. The FIR comes shortly after NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde suspended the officer over alleged negligence.

Case registered under BNS sections after civic body inquiry

The case has been registered under Sections 125(a) and 152(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a preliminary inquiry by the civic body found prima facie evidence of negligence in duty, lack of supervision, and failure to monitor maintenance work.

According to police, the incident took place at around 12.30 pm when Ujjwala Laxman Wagh (19) and Shubhangi Subhash Balkhande (17) were returning home from college amid heavy rainfall. While crossing the flooded stretch beneath the L.P. flyover, the two students came into contact with water that had become electrically charged and collapsed after suffering severe electric shocks.

Traffic police and autorickshaw driver rescued students

Traffic police personnel and an autorickshaw driver immediately rescued the students from the flooded road and rushed them to D.Y. Patil Hospital in Nerul. They were later shifted to Fortis Hospital in Vashi for advanced treatment. After five days of intensive medical care, both students recovered and were discharged.

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The incident triggered strong protests by workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), who staged demonstrations outside the office of the NMMC Commissioner demanding strict action against those responsible.

Following the protests, Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde suspended Executive Engineer Pravin Gade pending further inquiry. Nerul Police subsequently sought a detailed report from the civic body to ascertain responsibility for the incident. Based on the findings submitted by NMMC, the police registered the offence and initiated legal proceedings.

"We have registered an FIR against the suspended executive engineer based on the municipal corporation's preliminary inquiry, which pointed to negligence in the discharge of official duties. The investigation is underway, and further action will be taken in accordance with the evidence," a Nerul Police officer said.

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