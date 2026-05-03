NMMC Appoints Two Senior Residents For New PG Medical College As NMC Approves Specialist Posts Across Seven Departments | AI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appointed two experienced doctors as senior residents for its newly established postgraduate medical college. The proposal for their appointment has been approved by the Standing Committee.

30 Students to Be Admitted Across Seven Departments This Year

The civic body launched its postgraduate medical college from the academic year 2024–25 and plans to admit 30 students across seven departments this year. These include Anaesthesia, Pathology, Microbiology, Radiology, Community Medicine, Ophthalmology, and ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat).

The National Medical Commission has granted permission to appoint two specialist medical officers as senior resident doctors. Accordingly, Dr Vasant Mane from the Community Medicine department and Dr Padmaja Patil from the Pathology department have been appointed to these posts.

Dr Managed 1,000-Bed COVID Hospital, Headed Nerul Facility

Dr Mane brings significant experience, having managed a 1,000-bed hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also served as the head of the Nerul hospital and various urban health centres under the civic body.

Officials said the appointments will strengthen the academic and clinical capabilities of the postgraduate institute as it prepares to begin its first full academic cycle.

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