NMIMS To Open MBA 2027–28 Admissions From August 20 Across Six Campuses | AI

Mumbai: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) will open applications for its MBA programmes for the 2027–28 academic cycle from August 20, 2026. The programmes will be offered across six campuses — Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

SBM Focuses on Industry-Linked Management Education

The NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM), which has been offering management education for more than 45 years, said it is strengthening its academic approach through industry engagement, experiential learning and technology-enabled education. The institute said its management programmes are designed to develop strategic thinking, adaptability and leadership capabilities among aspiring professionals.

The MBA curriculum combines academic learning with practical exposure through live projects, executive interactions and industry engagement. Faculty members, industry professionals and subject experts contribute to curriculum development and learning activities, according to the institute.

AI Learning and Global Partnerships Strengthen Programme

NMIMS has also incorporated artificial intelligence-enabled learning into its academic ecosystem and offers opportunities for international exposure through partnerships with universities in the United Kingdom and the United States.

While the flagship MBA programme will be available at all six campuses, the Mumbai campus will additionally offer specialised MBA programmes in Human Resources, Pharmaceutical Management, Business Analytics and Digital Transformation.

'One NMIMS' Ensures Uniform Academic Experience

Under the institute’s “One NMIMS” approach, students across campuses will follow a standardised curriculum and academic framework while receiving access to quality infrastructure and industry-oriented learning opportunities.

The admission process will be conducted in two stages. Candidates must first complete the NMAT registration process and then submit a separate application for NMIMS programmes. Applicants will be required to select their preferred programmes and pay the prescribed application fee.

The second stage will include a competency test and a personal interview conducted by NMIMS. The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate’s NMAT score, personal interview, competency test, work experience and academic performance.

The institute has advised candidates to complete both stages of the application process within the prescribed deadlines. Details regarding eligibility criteria, application deadlines and programmes are available on the official NMIMS admissions portal.

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