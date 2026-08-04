Maharashtra CET Cell Allots MBA/MMS Seats To 36,950 Students In CAP Round 1 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the first allotment list for admission to MBA and MMS programmes for the academic year 2026–27. Of the 51,569 students who filled in their college preferences, 36,950 have been allotted seats in the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Seat Allocation Based on Candidate Preferences

A total of 52,036 students were included in the merit list for the first round. However, only 51,569 candidates submitted their preferred college choices within the stipulated deadline. The first-round allotment was prepared based on the preferences submitted by these candidates.

Among those allotted seats, 17,883 students secured admission to their first-preference colleges. Their admissions have been automatically frozen under the “auto-freeze” provision, making it mandatory for them to complete the admission process at the allotted institution.

Auto-Freeze Rule Explained

Students whose seats have been auto-frozen will not be eligible to participate in the second, third or fourth rounds if they choose to reject the allotted seat. Such candidates will be able to take part only in the subsequent institutional-level admission round.

Candidates who have been allotted colleges in the first round must report to their respective institutions between August 3 and August 5, 2026. They are required to submit the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admissions.

The provisional vacancy list for the second CAP round will be released on August 6.

A total of 52,036 seats were available across 399 MBA and MMS colleges in Maharashtra for the first round of admissions.

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