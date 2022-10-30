NMIMS NMAT 2022 registration ends tomorrow; here's how to apply at nmat.nmims.edu

Representational image | File Photo

Mumbai: October 31, 2022, is the last date Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) MBA admission 2022 registration window as it will be closed tomorrow. Candidates can complete the registration for the same at nmat.nmims.edu , wherein they have to pay Rs. 2600 in online mode.

NMIMS University's MBA programmes in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jadcherla (Hyderabad), Navi Mumbai, Indore, MBA in Human Resources, MBA in Business Analytics, MBA in Digital Transformation, and MBA in Pharmaceutical Management all need applicants to take the NMAT exam.

NMAT's sectional and total scores will determine the shortlisting of candidates after which the call letter will be announced on the dashboard of candidate. The application data, including academic performance data, work experience data, NMAT performance data, and performance data from the second stage of the selection process, will be used to create the final merit list. Candidates have to attend a psychometric test or a written analytic test in addition with a personal interview.

NMIMS MBA 2022: Here's how to register online

Visit the official website - nmat.nmims.edu

Login with gmac id and password

Fill the details in registration form and pay application fees

Download the confirmation page and get a printout if required.