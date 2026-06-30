NMIMS Launches Horizon Initiative With Coursera To Equip 40,000 Students With AI Skills And Future-Ready Competencies | Representative Image

Mumbai: With artificial intelligence reshaping workplaces across industries, SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has introduced NMIMS Horizon, a university-wide initiative aimed at equipping students with AI skills and future-ready competencies. Developed in collaboration with Coursera, the programme will provide nearly 40,000 students across NMIMS campuses with access to AI-focused learning pathways, global certifications and industry-oriented courses integrated into their academic curriculum.

Coursera Collaboration

The initiative is designed to bridge the gap between classroom education and the rapidly changing demands of the job market. As businesses increasingly seek professionals with expertise in emerging technologies, NMIMS has embedded AI-enabled learning into its academic programmes, enabling students to build practical skills alongside their degree courses.

Through NMIMS Horizon, students will be able to pursue curated learning modules in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation and other emerging technologies. Unlike conventional online certification programmes, these courses will be integrated into the university curriculum, with faculty guidance, programme-specific assessments and structured learning outcomes. Successful learners will also receive globally recognised certificates from leading universities and industry partners.

Curated Learning Modules

Dr. Chandrima Sikdar, Professor and Dean – Academics and Learning Experience, SBM, NMIMS, said the university's role extends beyond imparting academic knowledge to preparing students for careers in a technology-driven world. She noted that the initiative is intended to help graduates develop the adaptability, technical skills and mindset needed to succeed in an AI-powered economy.

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Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Provost (Administration), NMIMS, said universities must anticipate changing industry requirements and equip students with the ability to continuously learn and adapt. He added that integrating AI literacy and global learning opportunities into higher education would strengthen graduates' career readiness.

NMIMS has fully funded the initiative, ensuring students can access the learning platform and earn international certifications without paying any additional fees. With around 40,000 licences being deployed, the university describes NMIMS Horizon as one of the largest AI and future-skills learning initiatives undertaken by an Indian higher education institution.

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