IIT Bombay Scientists Report Breakthrough In Catalytic Chemistry That Could Simplify Drug Development From Natural Compounds | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Mumbai: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have reported a breakthrough in catalytic chemistry that could simplify the development of medicines derived from natural compounds. Published in the journal *Nature*, the study presents a new chemical strategy for converting naturally occurring fatty acids into complex molecules commonly used in pharmaceuticals and other high-value applications.

Engineered Ligand Key to Discovery

The research centres on a specially engineered ligand that enables chemists to activate carbon-hydrogen bonds located at remote positions within aliphatic acids—an area that has traditionally been difficult to manipulate. This allows renewable fatty acid feedstocks to be transformed directly into unsaturated lactones, molecular structures that serve as important building blocks in drugs, fragrances, natural products and advanced materials.

Using the new catalytic platform, the researchers rapidly synthesised muricatacin, a naturally occurring compound isolated from soursop (Laxman Phal), in significantly fewer steps than conventional methods. The team also created several new versions of the molecule, with one analogue demonstrating anticancer activity comparable to the original compound during laboratory evaluation. The findings suggest that the approach could accelerate the search for new therapeutic candidates inspired by nature.

Rapid Synthesis of Muricatacin

The technology also provides researchers with a practical way to generate diverse collections of biologically relevant molecules from inexpensive natural resources. This could help scientists investigate and optimise compounds associated with traditional medicinal plants while expanding the range of potential drug candidates available for further study.

The work forms part of IIT Bombay's broader research programme at the Centre for ML-driven Traditional Medicine and Catalysis, where scientists are integrating modern catalysis, artificial intelligence and natural product research to develop innovative healthcare solutions. By combining sustainable chemistry with insights from traditional medicine, the team hopes to accelerate the discovery of next-generation therapeutics.

The researchers believe the platform has the potential to reshape natural-product-based drug discovery by making complex molecules easier to access while reducing the time and resources required for chemical synthesis. They say the innovation could strengthen India's role in advancing sustainable pharmaceutical research and translational medicine.

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