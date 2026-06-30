CBSE Issues Three-Language Policy Guidelines Under NEP 2020 With Transitional Relaxations For Current Students | X

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued detailed guidelines for implementing the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from the 2026-27 academic session, while introducing several transitional relaxations to ensure that students currently studying in higher classes are not affected midway through their schooling.

Relaxation for Class X Students

Under the revised framework, students currently in Class X (2026-27) will continue with the existing two-language system and will not be required to study a third language. Similarly, students who are presently in Classes VII, VIII and IX will not have to appear for a Class X Board examination in the third language when they reach the secondary level.

The Board said the policy is intended to promote multilingual learning while ensuring that no student faces academic disruption during the transition. In line with NEP 2020, students in Class IX from the 2026-27 session will study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages. However, the third language will be assessed internally by schools and will not form part of the Class X Board examination for the current batch.

Internal Assessment for Third Language

CBSE has also provided a one-time relaxation for students in Classes VII, VIII and IX who are already studying two foreign languages. They will be permitted to continue with their existing language combination by adding one Indian language, instead of changing their current subjects.

For students entering Class VI in the 2026-27 academic year and subsequent batches, the three-language policy will be implemented in full. These students will eventually appear for a Board examination in the third language when they reach Class X. Dedicated textbooks in 22 scheduled Indian languages are being made available through NCERT to support the rollout.

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Full Implementation for Class VI Onwards

The Board has exempted certain categories from the policy, including Children with Special Needs (CwSN), CBSE-affiliated schools located outside India and foreign students returning to India. It has also allowed students whose parents migrate to another state to continue with their existing language combination to avoid academic disruption.

To facilitate implementation, schools have been permitted to adopt flexible staffing arrangements, including engaging teachers with functional language proficiency, retired educators, postgraduate language experts and inter-school resource sharing through Sahodaya clusters or virtual teaching. CBSE said it would work with NCERT to provide grade-appropriate learning resources and capacity-building support for schools.

Reiterating its commitment to student welfare, the Board said the objective of the revised language policy is to encourage meaningful multilingual learning without increasing examination pressure. It emphasised that the transition to the new system would be gradual and that no student would be placed at a disadvantage because of the policy change.

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